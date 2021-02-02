The first president in American history to face a second impeachment trial, Donald Trump is accused of “incitement to insurgency”.

Donald Trump’s actions before the assault on Congress constitute a “betrayal of historic magnitude”, accuse the Democratic prosecutors of the impeachment trial of the former head of state in their argument published Tuesday, February 2. “President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol” and his “desire to remain in power at all costs (…) calls for a condemnation”, they say. “It is impossible to imagine that the events of January 6 took place without the president creating a powder keg, lighting a match and then seeking to personally profit from the chaos that followed.”, assure these elected Democrats of the House of Representatives, responsible for leading the accusation during the trial which will begin on February 9 in the Senate.

First president in American history to face a second impeachment trial, Donald Trump is accused of“incitement to insurgency” for encouraging thousands of his supporters who gathered in Washington on January 6 to storm and occupy Congress. The violence left five people dead. The former president never explicitly acknowledged his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden on November 6, denouncing without evidence massive fraud during the ballot.

Some Republicans are contesting the legality of prosecutions against a president who is no longer in office. But “the Constitution governs the first day of a president’s term, his last day, and everything in between”, believe the prosecutors, who want to make this trial an example for history. “Failure to condemn would encourage future leaders to attempt to retain power by all means and suggest that there is no limit a president can exceed.”, they explain.