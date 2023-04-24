Second homes | This is what a vacation home in Tampere looks like with 800 square meters, a wine cellar, a billiards room and seven toilets

Four families bought a second apartment on the shore of the lake, which has space for exercise, drinking, and a wine cellar. Sensible co-commuters are also prepared for crises.
Quite nice leisure apartment: 800 square meters in Tampere on the shore of Lake Näsijärvi. The house has its own billiard room, exercise room and craft room.
Four families who bought a house two years ago spend time here. The building is a former village school – but not a cute log cabin, like some village schools are, but a three-story beige stone house.
