Monday, April 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Second homes | This is what a vacation home in Tampere looks like with 800 square meters, a wine cellar, a billiards room and seven toilets

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Second homes | This is what a vacation home in Tampere looks like with 800 square meters, a wine cellar, a billiards room and seven toilets

When you buy a shared vacation home, you have to be able to compromise. Planning and organization also help. At this shared cottage in Tampere, families buy and prepare all the food together. Picture: Riina Peuhu

Four families bought a second apartment on the shore of the lake, which has space for exercise, drinking, and a wine cellar. Sensible co-commuters are also prepared for crises.

Quite nice leisure apartment: 800 square meters in Tampere on the shore of Lake Näsijärvi. The house has its own billiard room, exercise room and craft room.

Four families who bought a house two years ago spend time here. The building is a former village school – but not a cute log cabin, like some village schools are, but a three-story beige stone house.

#homes #vacation #home #Tampere #square #meters #wine #cellar #billiards #room #toilets

See also  Live broadcast | Xi and Biden met for the first time during Biden's presidency surrounded by high tensions - Biden's press conference is about to begin
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
300 women of Venezuelan nationality are deported by the border of Nogales, Sonora

300 women of Venezuelan nationality are deported by the border of Nogales, Sonora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result