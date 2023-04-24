Second homes | This is what a vacation home in Tampere looks like with 800 square meters, a wine cellar, a billiards room and seven toilets

When you buy a shared vacation home, you have to be able to compromise. Planning and organization also help. At this shared cottage in Tampere, families buy and prepare all the food together.

Four families bought a second apartment on the shore of the lake, which has space for exercise, drinking, and a wine cellar. Sensible co-commuters are also prepared for crises.

Quite nice leisure apartment: 800 square meters in Tampere on the shore of Lake Näsijärvi. The house has its own billiard room, exercise room and craft room.

Four families who bought a house two years ago spend time here. The building is a former village school – but not a cute log cabin, like some village schools are, but a three-story beige stone house.