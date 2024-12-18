A middle-aged man was injured this Wednesday after being hit by the tram while crossing “improperly” along the Paseo de la Independencia in Zaragoza, at number 19, in the early afternoon. This is the second attack in less than 24 hours. This Tuesday a 12 year old girl died after being run over by the same means of transport in front of the Miguel Servet hospital.

Sources from the SEM The Zaragoza Trams have informed Europa Press that the man “he has been conscious at all times” and has been attended to on site before being transferred by ambulance to a hospital.

The incident occurred at 1:20 p.m., when the pedestrian crossed “with the bad luck that he received the blow” of a convoy, which has forced the interruption of the service between Gran Vía and Cesar Augusto. The rest of the line operates normally and is expected to provide full service “shortly”, the aforementioned sources have added.

An ambulance from 061, another from the Fire Department and a patrol from the Local Police have traveled to the scene, which has cordoned off the area, where numerous citizens have gathered since at that time the road is very busy.

This event is added to the fatal accident this Tuesday in which a 12-year-old girl was hit by the tram near the Romareda stop, which forced lift the convoy with a crane to rescue the body of the minor.

The death of the minor will be investigated

The Minister of Education, Tomasa Hernández, said this Wednesday that the causes of the girl’s attack are being investigated and that once it is known what happened it will be analyzed whether the accident could pose a risk. match on output of the schools located in the surroundings of La Romareda.

“We still don’t know exactly what happened.”according to what the counselor told the media before the meeting of the Aragonese Observatory for Coexistence and Against School Bullying.

Although he explained that in that area there are several educational centers that “they converge at the same departure times”has acknowledged that it is not known if this can determine any risk regarding the passage of the tram.





“When we know what the mechanics of the accident were, we will be able to analyze whether it influences anything that happened.” coincidence in schedule exit from the centers that are located in that space,” said Hernández.

A short distance from the tram stop where the accident occurred are the Miguel Catalán Institutewhere the youngest went, the Salvador school (Jesuitas), the Romareda Agustinos Recoletos school and several preschool and primary schools (Doctor Azúa, César Augusto, Margarita Salas and Cesáreo Alierta).