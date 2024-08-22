Home policy

Because of a possible threat, all employees who were not required for the mission were sent home from the NATO base in Geilenkirchen. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Following security incidents at military sites, NATO is sending employees at Geilenkirchen airfield home. There is talk of a possible threat.

Geilenkirchen – NATO has declared the second highest alert level, Charlie, at its air base in Geilenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia. All employees who were not required for the mission were sent home as a precautionary measure, said a spokesman for the air base. The reason for this was intelligence information that pointed to a possible threat.

Nato: “No cause for concern”

In NATO jargon, security level Charlie means that an incident has occurred or there is evidence that some form of terrorist action against the alliance is very likely. “This is no cause for concern and is purely a precautionary measure to ensure that we can continue our critical operations,” said the air base spokesman. When asked, he did not provide any further details on the circumstances that led to the increase in level.

The police confirmed that they were on duty. No further details were given, including the number of officers deployed. A dpa reporter on site observed that police cars were on the premises. Security level C was shown on electronic displays and boards at the entrance to the premises.

Displays showed the security level Charlie. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Location of the early warning system Awacs

NATO has stationed the AWACS flying early warning system in Geilenkirchen near Aachen. 14 converted Boeing 707 aircraft monitor the airspace with the aim of detecting potential dangers at an early stage and giving advance warning to the alliance. The multinational unit provides classic air and sea surveillance and is used as a kind of flying command center in combat aircraft operations.

The unit has taken part in numerous operations, such as in the Balkans and Afghanistan. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO temporarily relocated aircraft to Romania.

Awacs stands for “Airborne Early Warning and Control System”. The machines have a range of 9,250 kilometers and can locate and identify other aircraft more than 400 kilometers away. They also have a large, mushroom-shaped radar device on their backs.

Sabotage feared a week ago

Around a week ago, there were fears of sabotage at several Bundeswehr locations. After an investigation, however, the all-clear was given. For example, the police and state security services investigated a security incident at the waterworks of the Cologne-Wahn air force barracks on suspicion that the drinking water may have been contaminated.

Suspicious observations were also made in Geilenkirchen. According to information from security circles, a person was taken into custody in the vicinity of the airport for questioning, but the suspicion was not confirmed. dpa