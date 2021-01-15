6,207 new coronavirus infections were declared yesterday (January 14) in the Valencian Community, making it the second-highest day for new cases during the pandemic.

That’s a rise of 1,397 infections compared to the Wednesday’s report from the regional health ministry ..

The record daily infection total came last Saturday with 6,240 cases.

Alicante Province reached a record daily high yesterday with 2,016 new cases.

3,494 new infections are in Valencia Province with 697 in Castellon.

Projections suggest that it will be at least another week before the numbers will start to trend downwards after the massive spike caused by socialization over the festive period.

The Valencian Community now has the highest accumulated death toll in Spain over the last week.

57 deaths were recorded across the region down by five over a day, taking the overall pandemic death toll to 3,522.

There is no let up in hospitalizations with 2,993 patients being treated, 145 more than on Wednesday.

440 people are in intensive care units.

50 outbreaks were reported in the Valencian Community, a rise of 26 over a day with 28 of those in Valencia Province.

In Alicante Province, Benidorm has four new outbreaks totaling 23 infections caused through social contact.

Neighboring Villajoyosa has two new outbreaks adding up to 12 cases.