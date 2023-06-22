Maturity 2023, second written test at the start. The ministerial key on the Mim website





The second written test of the State Exam or Maturity 2023 has officially begun. “The ministerial key to decrypt the text of the second written test contained in the electronic package is available”, reads the website of the Ministry of Education and Merit. The key: “H26S MKV42 MGIPZ IA235 HI4G9”. For the Liceo Classico the second test focuses on Latin: “He who is wise does not follow the flight” is the Latin version of Seneca, according to what the AGI learns, which the high school students must translate.

At the Scientific one the mathematics test is foreseen, at the Linguistic high school a test on the first language and foreign culture. In the newly organized professional institutes, on the other hand, the test focuses on fundamental skills and thematic nuclei of the address and not on disciplines.

