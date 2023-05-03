Mexico City.- Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, there will be isolated rains in the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Hidalgo and San Luis Potosí; while the second heat wave increases the maximum temperatures in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, veracruzTabasco, Campeche and Yucatan, according to the weather forecast for central and southern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency explained that the rains in Edomex, CDMX, Hidalgo and San Luis Potosí will be caused by a low pressure channel located on Mesa Norte, plus the ingress of moisture associated with the subtropical jet stream. These weather conditions will also leave showers, electric shocks and possible hailstorms in Puebla.

Likewise, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will cause occasional heavy rains in Chiapas, showers in Veracruz and Oaxaca, as well as isolated rains in Guerrero and Quintana Roo, which will be accompanied by electric shocks.

For this Wednesday, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the southeast of the territory, will cause showers and heavy occasional rains with electrical discharges in the east and southeast of the country.

Finally, the development of the second heat wave over the western, central and southeastern states of the countryincluding the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Puebla.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Guerrero, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Querétaro.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Wednesday morning a clear and misty sky during the morning; in the afternoon the cloudiness will increase with intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks in the State of Mexico and isolated rains in Mexico City. For Mexico City, a maximum temperature of 29 to 31 °C and a minimum of 14 to 16 °C is forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico maximum of 23 to 25 °C and minimum of 5 to 7 °C. South component wind from 10 to 25 with gusts of 45 km/h.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies during the day with banks of fog during the early hours of the morning. No rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning and very hot to extremely hot during the afternoon. West component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy skies in the morning with banks of fog over the region’s mountains and cloudy in the afternoon, with occasional heavy rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Guerrero. Temperate to warm in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy sky in the morning with banks of fog in the mountains; cloudy in the afternoon with intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks and probable hail fall in Veracruz, as well as isolated rain in Tabasco. East and northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h along the entire coast.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies most of the day, with isolated rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo. No rain in Yucatan. Warm atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated rains, electric shocks and possible hailstorms in San Luis Potosí; no rain in Aguascalientes. Cold to very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the Zacatecas mountains. In the afternoon, hot atmosphere in the region. Variable direction wind from 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with showers accompanied by electric shocks in Hidalgo and Puebla, as well as isolated rains in Tlaxcala and Querétaro and no rain in Guanajuato and Morelos. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in the mountains of Puebla and Tlaxcala. In the afternoon, a temperate to warm environment, being hot in Guanajuato and Querétaro, and very hot in Morelos. Likewise, a north component wind of 10 to 25 km/h is forecast with gusts of up to 50 km/h in Guanajuato and Querétaro.