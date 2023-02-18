During the second hearing, Saman Abbas’ brother’s lawyer was heard. The young man today fears for his life

The second hearing was held in the case of Saman Abbas. The remains of the eighteen-year-old Pakistani woman were found last November in a farmhouse in Novellara, not far from the family home, thanks to the confession of her uncle Danish.

In the courtroom, he spoke the brother’s attorney by Saman Abbas. Valeria Miari stated that her witnessed her today lives in fear. She fears that she will end up like her sister, for having spoken and collaborated with the investigators.

Saman Abbas’ brother is the key witness

After the disappearance, in fact, it was the brother of the eighteen Pakistani girl who pointed the finger at her family and in particular against the uncle Danish. He revealed that the latter had convinced his parents to punish Saman, for the dishonor inflicted on the family. Together with him, thanks to her testimony, the two cousins ​​also ended up behind bars.

The lawyers of the accused present in the courtroom, asked to hear from Saman’s brotherbut his lawyer objected. “He is frightened by the strong pressure he has experienced from people close to the family unit and the trauma he has suffered. He asked to see the found body, he is convinced that it is his sister ”.

Saman’s boyfriend’s lawyer also objected to another testimony from his client, who has already been heard during the hearing for the evidentiary incident. Pakistani guy has received several threats.

Meanwhile, his uncle Danish has denied the allegations against him. For the investigators, he is the perpetrator of the crime, but he continues to reiterate that he did not take his niece’s life. He confessed to having attended the burialalong with his two cousins, but that he was only called after someone else had committed the murder of Saman Abbas.

He pointed his finger at the mother Nazia, according to the two cousins, she would have broken her daughter’s life forever. The woman today is still fugitiveno one knows where it is.

The father Shabbar, on the other hand, is in the hands of the Pakistani authorities and is awaiting the hearing for extradition to Italy. A hearing that has already been postponed numerous times, always with a different “excuse”.

The parent continues to deny the allegations and to point the finger at the Italian state.