Recruits must return boxers, socks, panties and bras at the end of their service period for them to be used again

Prepare to defend Norway with second-hand underpants, or, to be precise, second-hand. This is what happens to the recruits of the army of the Scandinavian country, who from now on will have to return boxers, socks, briefs and bras, at the end of the period of conscription so that they can be used by those who will be drafted after them. The news was confirmed this morning by Norwegian army spokesman Hans Meisingset to public broadcaster NRK. At the root of the singular decision, there is a shortage of equipment due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, which has caused the closure of numerous factories and transport problems, causing significant disruptions in supply chains.

For some time, in reality, the Norwegian army had been asking recruits to return “on a voluntary basis” the underwear used during military service, but now what was a choice left to individuals has become a precise rule that will affect all 8000 young men and women who must start serving in the army every year. In Norway, military service is mandatory for both men and women (since 2015) between the ages of 19 and 44 and provides for an initial period of service – the one in which you will have to use non-new underwear -, a refresher training and possible additional peacetime service.

“Having decided to reuse this part of the equipment supplied to the stockpiles is a great help, as we do not have enough stock,” said Hans Meisingset, adding that “the underwear is washed, cleaned and checked, all that is it is distributed to the recruits and is in good condition ». But there are those who disagree with the decision taken by the Norwegian Defense, for example the representative of the recruits Eirik Sjohelle Eiksund who in an interview said that this could end up having negative effects on the military operations themselves: “The severe shortage of equipment and clothing can potentially affect operational readiness and, in the worst case, the safety of soldiers.