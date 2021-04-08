The second-hand passenger car sales in the Region of Murcia They have fallen 2.1% with 15,876 units transferred in the first quarter of the year, compared to the 1.1% national decrease, according to the National Association of Vehicle Dealers (Ancove). In the Region of Murcia they were sold in March 6,226 used passenger cars, which represents an increase of 55.07% compared to the same month of 2020, compared to the 65% national increase.

Ancove proposed to the Government that include used electric vehicles in the next Moves III Plan incentives for the deployment of electric vehicles. In this sense, the association has stressed that these grants are “especially interesting” in electric cars since, despite their age, “they remain neutral for the environment.”

This request is made one day before the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, present the new Moves III Plan for aid to ‘zero emissions’ models, which will be endowed with at least 400 million euros. “We ask the Government to include aid for buyers who, not being able to afford a first-hand electric, still very expensive, can opt for a second-hand, much more affordable,” said the president of Ancove, Elías Iglesias.

In it national set, transfers of used cars and SUVs increased 1.1% in the first quarter of this year, reaching 454,118 operations, according to Ancove. Only in the month of March, the increase in second-hand car sales was 65%, with 180,258 units, a growth that is explained because in the third month of 2020 the dealers had to close as of the 14th because began the total confinement of the population to face the coronavirus pandemic.

Of all these sales, only 2,080 second-hand electric cars between January and March, which means doubling the data from a year ago, of which 930 units were transferred in the last month of the quarter.