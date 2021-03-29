An employee of a second-hand store in Norman, Oklahoma, USA, found 42,000 dollars (3.1 million rubles) wrapped along with two donated old sweaters. This is reported by Unilad.

Andrea Lessing went through the received clothes for marketability and found two sweaters folded together. “Between the sweaters were bundles of envelopes with $ 100 bills. My first thought was: “They are not real,” – said the American.

In total, the woman counted 42 thousand dollars. In addition, the envelopes contained documents that helped her find the owner.

Frank Holland, vice president of the charitable organization that owns the store, noted that it is usually impossible to find the donor. “Even if we wanted to return the money, we would not be able to find this person,” he explained.

Lessing noted that the temptation to keep money for herself was great, but she believes in karma. “I have a daughter. I love her very much and cannot risk her well-being. I know that stealing money would be risky … I believe that if you do good, it comes back, ”she said.

Subsequently, the owners of the money, who preferred to remain anonymous, gave the worker a thousand dollars (75.8 thousand rubles) as a reward for her honesty. The woman said that she was going to spend the money on celebrating her daughter’s birthday this coming summer.

Earlier it was reported that an employee of a used clothing store in Indiana, USA, found seven thousand dollars (531.3 thousand rubles) in a jacket pocket and was able to find the owner of the cash. She stressed that sometimes there are gum, photographs and shopping lists in the pockets of second-hand clothes, but this is the first time she has discovered such a large amount of money.