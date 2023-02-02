While used cars are still becoming more expensive, consumers want to pay less for them. This is the conclusion of Gas Pedal.nl and AutoTrack based on supply and demand on their used car sites. While the average asking price increased in January, consumers spent less on a used car. In June last year, the difference between the two was still 12.9 percent. Last month, the gap widened further, to 28.2 percent.

