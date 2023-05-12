The cumbia group has just confirmed the second presentation date in Arequipa after the tickets for their first concert sold out in a matter of minutes, so their fans asked for a new show. Here all the details.

This Wednesday morning, at 10:00 am, 20,000 tickets went on sale for the presentation for the 50th anniversary of the Team 5; however, when the time had not yet passed, the sold out was confirmed.

As soon as it was known that the tickets were sold out, the followers of the group began to request a new date, a request that, apparently, was heard by the Team 5which at 5.00 pm made the official announcement of a second show.

Tickets sold out for the second date

The fans of the northern group warned that the tickets are already sold out. Although the fact has not yet been confirmed by Teleticket, users report on social networks that tickets sold out very quickly. “People can’t buy there because everything runs out fast,” said an Internet user.

Fans request third date for the concert

After the sale of tickets for the second concert of theGroup 5 in Arequipathe fans reported that these were sold out, so they ask that tickets be enabled for a new show.

Request made by users. Photo: Composition LR | Group 5 | Instagram Capture

Users report problems with the Teleticket website

Prior to ticket sales for the second edition, users and followers of the Team 5 They reported problems with the website. Some Internet users commented on the social networks of the musical group about the event. “Why does page not found appear?” says a comment.

The request of the fans of Group 5

The orchestra announced through its Instagram account the start of ticket sales for the first date. In said post, his fans expressed the fear of not being able to get a ticket to the concert. “Second date, please. It’s all sold out.”, “They sold out in less than an hour. I demand a second date”, “Second date in the stadium of the UNSA”are some of the comments they left.

Fans ask Group 5 for the second concert date in Arequipa. Photo: capture/Group 5

When do the tickets for the second Grupo 5 concert go on sale?

Tickets will be on sale from 10.00 am on Thursday, May 11 through teleticket. Those who purchase these tickets will be able to attend the date scheduled for Sunday June 18 at the Jardín de la Cerveza.

The announcement of the second date was in charge of Christian Yaipén along with his brothers Andy and Elmer Yaipén, who were obviously moved and thanked the great reception among the public. arequipeño

Guest artists

The concert poster confirmed the presence of Eva Ayllon for the second concert date. The Creole singer and Christian Yaipen have already shared the stage on other occasions.

