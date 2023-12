Second group of Brazilians leaves the Gaza Strip this Saturday (9) | Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Saturday afternoon (9) that 47 Brazilians and their families managed to cross the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. This is the second group released from the Palestinian enclave since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

According to Itamaraty, the group will travel to the Egyptian capital, accompanied by a team from the Brazilian Embassy in Cairo. “After spending the night, the group is expected to leave Egypt this Sunday (10), aboard a Brazilian Air Force aircraft. This will be the 11th flight of Operation Returning in Peace. The return is scheduled for Sunday (10), with destination to Brasília Air Base. In total, since October 10, 1524 Brazilians and close family members will have been removed from the conflict region”, says the official statement.

The 47 rescued are part of a list of 102 Brazilians and family members presented to the governments involved for authorization to leave the Palestinian enclave. According to Itamaraty, 24 people were rejected from leaving, including seven Brazilians who also have Palestinian citizenship.

In total, 24 children or teenagers left, 13 women (4 of them elderly) and 5 men. However, nine people without authorization appeared anyway, causing an impasse at the border, a situation that delayed the rescue of the Brazilians. Itamaraty also reported that it was successful in including five women at the last minute who had not received prior authorization to enter Egypt.