AMG is getting stronger as its own brand. In California, the second generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, which will be on the market at the beginning of next year, was presented at the big car party in Pebble Beach. We had previously had the opportunity to sit down briefly with Matthias Schmidt, who was responsible for the project for the sports car. The new GT is, so to speak, AMG’s fourth car, after the SLS, the new SL and the first generation.

Four changes are important for the AMG man: First of all, the new one is a 2+2 seater, as many customer requests have been responded to. However, only people up to 1.50 meters tall are allowed to ride in the rear. The body was lengthened by 18 centimeters, the wheelbase grew by seven centimeters. More passengers, more trunk: It now has a volume of 250 liters, which is 75 liters more than before. In addition, the GT gets all-wheel drive and says goodbye to the transaxle design. The automatic transmission (nine stages) is no longer on the rear axle, but directly on the engine. Schmidt is particularly proud of the fourth point, the semi-active roll stabilization along with rear-axle steering.









picture series



New

:



Mercedes AMG GT



There is also a locking differential for the rear. The power comes from 4.0-liter V8 engines. The GT 63 has 585 hp, the GT 55 has 476. And that without any electrical helpers. The maximum torque is 700 or 800 Newton meters. These are proud values, as well as the standard consumption of 14.1 liters Super.

However, the GT is a car for the racetrack. This is particularly important for the United States, the most important market, according to Schmidt. An aerodynamics package with a large, fixed rear wing is ideal for this. Otherwise, a five-stage spoiler that extends automatically has to suffice.

A convertible is no longer planned, a panoramic roof as an option may be a small consolation. The final assembly of the GT takes place in Bremen, the engine comes as before from the 4500-inhabitant community Affalterbach. Incidentally, the AMG logo is new. It plays with the origin of the community name: apple tree by the stream.