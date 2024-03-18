The second generation AMG 4-Door is in the pipeline: this is it in the wild!

It's time for more fun electric cars. At Mercedes-Benz they first thought about a lot of sensible models. Now that the brand with the star has more or less complete its range, it's time for a little fun.

That fun is coming with the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. That car is currently in production and is available with powerful petrol engines, with or without a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Second generation Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door

Mercedes-AMG is currently busy testing the new four-door sports liftback. It's pretty clear who the competitors are going to be: the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan (which recently had a facelift).

The car will be on the AMG.EA platform. This bottom section is purely suitable for electric drivetrains. So don't expect inline-six engines or V8s. That is a thing of the past in the not too distant future.

For context, this is the current generation Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door. It's beautiful, isn't it?

Just like the current AMG GT 4-door Coupé, it is not strictly speaking a four-door coupe, but a five-door liftback. But yes, that sounds more like the addition for a Toyota Carina E than a very brutal AMG.

What will it look like?

In terms of styling, we assume that the Mercedes Vision AMG model is the model. So the next generation AMG GT 4-door will not be as low, wide and smooth, but don't be surprised that you will see various design details in the new flagship.

This is the 2022 AMG Concept and seems to be a precursor to the next generation AMG-GT 4-Door.

The entry-level car is already a great car, with 480 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque. This motor only weighs 24 kilograms! The disadvantage is that the required batteries will be very heavy, although not as heavy as before. According to AMG, the energy density of the new battery is about 40% better.

Officially this is AMG's first electric car, although it is very rare.

By the way, it is not the very, very, very first EV from AMG. Ten years ago there was already the SLS AMG Electric Drive. You can expect the new generation AMG GT 4-door around 2025.

