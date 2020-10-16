Friday 16 October the British newspaper The Guardian, citing its sources in the intelligence community, reportedwhat kind of Russian special service is behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. “Novichok” in Tomsk was used by people working in the Service for the Protection of the Constitutional System and the Fight against Terrorism (SZKSiBT). This is a division of the FSB, the so-called Second Service of the FSB, which is considered the successor of the Fifth Directorate of the KGB, which fought against dissidents and dissidents.

The Guardian claims that this is the conclusion reached independently by the intelligence services of Britain, Germany and France. Officially, they will not declare this, since it is extremely difficult to prove it. However, it is on their conclusion, the newspaper believes, that the decision of the European Union is based to include the head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov in the new sanctions list, approved in connection with the poisoning of Navalny.

On Thursday, October 15, the European Commission in its resolution gave a rather transparent allusion to the direct involvement of the FSB in the use of Novichok against the well-known Russian oppositionist. The document emphasizes that “In August 2020, the FSB closely followed Navalny during his trip to Siberia.”

In addition, it has been fully proven that the oppositionist was poisoned by Novichok, to which only the Russian special services have access. “Given these circumstances, and also taking into account the fact that Alexei Navalny was under surveillance during the attempt on him, there is every reason to conclude that the poisoning could have been committed only with the participation of the FSB,” – said in a statement from the European Commission.

In a private conversation, representatives of the British intelligence community, referring to their German and French colleagues, said that the murder of Navalny was not the purpose of the operation. A completely obvious warning was issued to him, which should have forced the oppositionist to leave Russia.

The choice of the “Newbie” was deliberate. The FSB has many different poisons at its disposal, many of which are unknown. If they wanted to kill Navalny, they would have done it easily.

The second FSB service was also not chosen by chance. It is led by General Alexei Sedov, a former Soviet KGB officer from St. Petersburg who has long known Vladimir Putin personally and enjoys the full confidence of the Russian president.

