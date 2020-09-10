They’re photos of absolute chaos, of flames, sweat and tears. They’re paying homage to the scenario on the in any other case common vacation island of Lesbos within the East Aegean within the 2015 refugee disaster 12 months: individuals stroll alongside the streets, youngsters cry on the arduous asphalt by the roadside. That is how helpers who’re on website described it to the Tagesspiegel on Thursday night time.

Greater than 12,000 migrants and refugees on Moria at the moment are homeless, the final victims of the flames: The second night time in a row there was a fireplace in Moria, the biggest refugee camp thus far.

Based on a report by an AFP photographer, the flames blazed in part of the camp that was solely barely affected by the earlier hearth catastrophe. There was once more chaos: refugees ran out of the camp whereas their tents burned.

It’s unclear who’s answerable for the outbreak of the primary and second fires. Rumors flow into among the many helpers that fascist teams need to destroy the camp fully. Prior to now, there had been lots of hearth within the warehouse as a result of gasoline cookers by accident set scraps of cloth on hearth or have been faulty. There have been additionally fatalities.

“Now the final remnants, what was left of Moria, are nonetheless on hearth,” says the Swiss Nicolas Perrenoud, co-founder and press spokesman of the help group “One Completely happy Household Neighborhood Middle” close to Moria, on Thursday night time the Tagesspiegel . The scenario is totally determined, nobody is aware of the right way to proceed.

The distinctive scenario that has existed for years can also be inflicting issues for the locals. There’s concern amongst them that comparable situations may additionally come up on the neighboring east Aegean islands.

On the night time of Wednesday, a number of fires broke out nearly concurrently in Greece’s largest refugee camp. Based on new info from the authorities, at the very least 3,500 refugees have been nonetheless homeless on Wednesday night.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi stated that housing is being feverishly looked for the homeless. For the neediest amongst them, a ferry ought to arrive through the night, on which they may keep briefly. Two ships of the Greek Navy have been anticipated on Thursday to accommodate refugees. As well as, new tents must be arrange.

Mitarachi had beforehand stated about the reason for the fireplace catastrophe: “The fires broke out when the asylum seekers protested in opposition to the quarantine.” Nonetheless, the minister left open whether or not it was deliberate arson. A couple of hours earlier than the fires broke out, the Ministry of Migration in Athens introduced that 35 residents of the camp had examined constructive for the corona virus. (With AFP)