Rosamorada, Nayarit.- A second fatality due to the passage of Hurricane Roslyn was reported today in the state of Nayaritwhile the hurricane is heading towards the north of the Mexican Republic.

Is about a woman who died in the town of Amapa in the municipality of Purple Rosewho died inside her home that was destroyed by the meteorological phenomenon Roslyn passing through the state.

The team DEBATE reported the first victim, an 80-year-old man who died when a fence fell on him on the island of Mexcaltitán, belonging to the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, where Roslyn made landfall.

Today’s morning, national authorities such as CONAGUA reported that the Hurricane Roslyn It made landfall in said municipality around 06:20 hours, when it remained in category 3 in the state.

However, the National Water Commission (WITH WATER) announced that it was downgraded from category 3 to category 1, while the Vallarta government warned that it is heading towards Coahuila, while Durango and Nayarit remain on alert.

Classes throughout the state of Nayarit will continue to be suspended on October 24 and 25, according to information from the state Secretary of Education, while the temporary shelters of the population continue.