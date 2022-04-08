Et seemed like a bad omen for last weekend when the planned reopening of the Roman Villa Ludovisi for guided visits was canceled at short notice by court order. Numerous curious people had registered to visit the property, the fate of which has kept the art world and the tabloids in suspense for months. It was like the door was slammed in your face. The reason? The dispute between the heirs. And now it has actually happened again: the auction of the villa, in which the only known ceiling painting by Caravaggio is located, ended yesterday for the second time without a bid being submitted.

The first date of the compulsory auction on January 17 with an estimated value of 471 million euros and a starting bid of 353 million had also failed. The price was then reduced by 20 percent to 282 million euros. Again, the 16th-century villa, also known as the Casino dell’Aurora, failed to attract buyers. In addition to the ceiling painting by Caravaggio, it houses one by Guercino, numerous statues and sculptures and is located in the heart of Rome. Among others, Bill Gates is said to have expressed interest. The heirs had also expected offers from Russian oligarchs, but this hope was dashed with the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the sanctions. Parts of the cultural world had demanded that the Italian state, which has the right of first refusal, should acquire the historic property. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has not publicly positioned himself in this regard.

The third auction round, for which the price has to be reduced by another 20 percent, is set for June 30th. If a buyer is still not found, the heirs will have to agree to reduce the selling price again. If the villa still doesn’t go under the hammer, a judge can set the price.