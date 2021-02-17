Among the games that have been confirmed to hit Xbox Series X / S exclusively on consoles is the multiplayer shooter from Avalanche Studios and Systemic Reaction, Second Exctinction. A game that will bet on a simple formula and radical action, in a world set in a future in which dinosaurs invade the earth. And after a long wait, there is a new step in development when Second Extinction anticipates an Xbox Series X gameplay with a somewhat peculiar teaser.

And it seems that they have wanted to maintain that tone of humor that they have been using in the last gameplays and trailers. We’ve seen some trailers where the voice of Duke Nukem featured weapons and features from Second Extinction. Now, they simply use the size and weight of the Microsoft console to anticipate that we will soon have a gameplay of the game running on those consoles.

New trailer details Second Extinction’s graphics engine

And in this way Second Extinction previews an Xbox Series X gameplay with a funny teaser, where we see an Xbox Series X fall and eliminate a dinosaur. They are the protagonists of an adventure of pure and simple action, in which the users, as part of a community, must combat the invasion of these dinosaurs to reconquer the earth.

Being available via Steam Early Access, there is a community that is linked to what this game can become. The action he promises seems very intense, and he also seems to want to define himself with a particular sense of humor. The PC Early Access platform community is closely monitoring the progress and collaborating with Systemic Reaction to try to progress as quickly as possible with the development of Second Extinction.

But right now we do not have a release date, other than that it was specified for this year. What is fixed, for now, is that Second Extinction is coming to Xbox Series X / S and PC via Steam. We will see if in the presentation of this gameplay they offer more details about its launch.

