One of the biggest revelations about ID @ Xbox is that Second Extinction is coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 28. And it will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. This was announced by developer and publisher Systemic Reaction. The company revealed plans to launch its prehistoric shooter during the ID @ Xbox exhibition event, confirming that it would be available on Xbox Game Pass on console from launch.

Second Extinction launched its early access on PC at the end of 2020, showcasing his talents as a cooperative three-player shooter focused on fighting hordes of mutated dinosaurs. The crazy sci-fi shooter was already present at the Xbox Series X gaming event in May 2020, and it returned this year with an Xbox Game Preview release. This program provides the opportunity to reproduce the title before its final release, with additional content and improvements in the coming months.

That Second Extinction is coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 28 is certainly great news. As a cooperative game, being on Xbox Game Pass since its launch will be something that will benefit you. Additionally, His inclusion of Xbox Game Pass coincides with his Xbox release date, although there has been no talk of the availability of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Second Extinction launches with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S optimizations.

This optimization had been previously announced, with which the game is expected to achieve 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X, accompanied by other visual improvements. The title will also be available on Xbox One devices for those who have not yet purchased the latest generation of consoles.