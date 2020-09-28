Bittersweet sensations lived by Álex Bermejo this Sunday against Mirandés: the Catalan was the author of the goal of the transitory draw for Tenerife, but was expelled after the break for double yellow. Is the second time in his career that the attacker saw the red one. The other time it was with the Espanyol B shirt against Atlético Baleares, in April 2017.

The footballer was having a good match. CWith an acrobatic header he established the 1-1 although before he had also had some other occasion to violate Limones. However, in minute 58, he lost the ball to Javi Muñoz and knocked him down, touching the ball as it falls. The referee had no choice but to show him the second warning, thus leaving his team with ten.

Jirka’s goal in the final stretch also cut Bermejo’s good statistics with the net. Last season, every time they saw the door, Tenerife always added. This time, those from Miranda de Ebro took the three points deservedly, despite his goal.

Also, the last time the Blue and Whites finished with nine players (Javi Alonso saw the direct red on 88 ‘) it was in the remembered and controversial match against Huesca (2-4) in April 2018 when Díaz de Mera expelled Carlos Ruiz and Raúl Cámara.

More than two years later, history repeated itself with the same ending, defeat. “In the second half, especially as a result of the expulsion, it has cost us a little more. Then they caught us in a counter, although we had some at the end to speed up the tie. They fought, but it couldn’t be, “said Álex Muñoz after the match.

“We gave everything, but we still have to give a little more,” said Shaq Moore. “You have to work and improve, and so I’m sure the good results will come. The first half was good, although we got a bit complicated with their goal. In the second half they beat us at times”, exposed the American.