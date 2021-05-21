D.he Icelanders greeted from isolation – from the hotel couch and wearing a mask. They were the only ones with such corona protection on their faces on Thursday evening. In the Ahoy-Arena in Rotterdam with its 3500 spectators, who sit tightly packed in their seats until Saturday evening, the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) continued as if there was no Corona. But one of the six Icelanders had tested positive, which is why only five sat together. And Duncan Laurence, the man who brought the ESC to the Netherlands with his victory in Tel Aviv two years ago, has also been infected in the past few days. Like the Icelanders, he will not appear in person in the final.

At least the Icelandic formation Daði og Gagnamagnið could be happy about that: They were among the ten lucky ones who made it through in the second semifinals. And that with a more than bizarre number: Daði Freyr Pétursson, born in Reykjavik in 1992, and his band Gagnamagnið play computer nerds who make music. The lead singer wrote the song “10 Years” himself and dedicated it to his wife Árný, who also belongs to the weird sextet and its pixel world.

Completely out of date

While the first semifinals were very busy, there were a number of weak to mediocre candidates in the second. The Austrian Vincent Bueno, who was born in Vienna but has Filipino roots, was one of them with his song “Amen”, as was the Pole Rafał Brzozowski. In the neighboring country, Rafał is best known as a television presenter, but his song “The Ride” and its production were completely out of date. His appearance was reminiscent of Modern Talking and Dieter Bohlen. The eighties can be seen omnipresent on stage in Rotterdam, but with artists and groups like The Roop from Lithuania they have a modern and / or humorous touch. Unlike the former wrestler Rafał, who certainly would not have deserved a place in the final.

Not even the Georgian Tornike Kipiani. The architect, who was born in Tbilisi in 1987, would also love to be a musician and singer, but his “You” sounded pathetic, his voice was weak, he had no charisma. It almost seemed like he was taking part in a karaoke competition. The Pole and the Georgian were also alternately in the last places at the betting offices.



The young Swiss Gjon Muharremaj

:



Image: EPA





Quite different is the young Swiss Gjon Muharremaj, who calls himself Gjon’s Tears because as a child he moved his grandfather to tears with an Elvis imitation. Born in Broc in the canton of Friborg, the twenty-two-year-old of Albanian-Kosovar descent has an extraordinarily beautiful, high-pitched voice. The set is also spectacular, a few steles that appear to be made of concrete and move like a Tetris game. However, he seemed nervous that if he got that under control by Saturday, he could make a place in the top five, where the bookmakers are currently seeing him.