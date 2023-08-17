Last week came what is a new series of pocket monsters known as Pokémon: Path to the Topin which a girl sets out to become the best player in GTC known. This leads her to meet a club founded at her school that is dedicated to training this now considered semi-sport.

Now, a new chapter has been released in which ava she attends a regional tournament to show everything she has learned in the club, this against her rival who is presumed to be the champion of the place, a throne that may be threatened by the rookie.

Remember that next month there will be a new series dedicated to the region of paleswhere we will see well-known characters that are not necessarily related to Pokemon Horizons. And of course, Senda a la Cima will have new episodes every Wednesday on the brand’s official channel. The best thing is that there is Latin dubbing for our lands.

Editor’s note: This series has one point in its favor, and that is precisely that they are not focusing on an imaginary world, but rather it is real life in which Pokémon is a fictional product. I think that a plot like this had not been taken before for this saga.