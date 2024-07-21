Russian Defense Ministry: Air Defense Shot Down Second Ukrainian UAV Over Belgorod Region

Russian air defense systems have thwarted a new attempt at a terrorist attack on Russian territory. The press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported this in its Telegram-channel.

On July 21 at approximately 17:45 Moscow time, a second Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was shot down in the skies over the Belgorod region.

Earlier that day, a drone was destroyed at around 11:00 Moscow time.