The Public Health England (PHE), English health agency, has announced that the double dose of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford has an effectiveness against the coronavirus, according to an analysis carried out with data from the real world since it was launched, of between 85% and 90%. In his weekly surveillance report he maintains that the estimated efficacy was 89% compared to unvaccinated people.

“These new data highlight the incredible impact that both doses of the vaccine can have, with a second dose of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine providing up to 90% protection”Said Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Thus, despite the fact that this vaccine has generated more mistrust, the truth is that, for example, the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer and BionTech vaccine is also similar, at 90%.

Changes in inoculation of the second dose

The PHE has also stated that she did notice a “small reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine” starting 10 weeks after the first dose. Britain went so far as to extend the distance between the first and second doses at 12 weeks.

Nevertheless, last week the gap was already reduced to eight weeks for those over 50 years with the intention of granting greater protection and more quickly to the most vulnerable population groups, mainly because of the existing concern with variants such as that of India.

An effective and widely deployed vaccination

If real-world data on the AstraZeneca vaccine have been obtained from Great Britain, it is thanks to the vaccination process carried out in the country.. Although at first it was one of the worst areas, and in fact it has one of the worst death toll in the world, it is also of those that has accelerated their vaccination the most, also starting quite early.

For this reason, have sufficient data on the effectiveness of vaccines in the country, because they have been inoculated to more people and for a longer time. That is, they have a large amount of data on their effectiveness in the real world.

From the first moment, from December and January, vaccination began with the doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and later that of Moderna was incorporated. And since then it has been a success. The PHE calculates that with its vaccination program have managed to avoid at least 13,000 deaths from coronavirus among the population over 60 years of age, dated until May 9, and also they have achieved that 39,100 people over 65 have not had to go through the hospital.