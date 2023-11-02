A couple of months ago the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which has left fans with a somewhat bittersweet taste in their mouths, not because the content is boring, but because they have not taken the trouble to improve the game in its performance base. And now, after a short time, it has already been mentioned when the second part will arrive that closes this story that is linked in some way between characters.

According to what was mentioned online by the franchise’s own official account, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk will be available on December 14ththus fulfilling the promise that it would arrive at some point in the winter of 2023. Within this adventure, players will be able to capture new creatures, either from past or current generations, as well as a legendary that can only be captured by having paid for this extra content for the game.

Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14! Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/IljDHdTUeq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 2, 2023

It is worth mentioning that in order to access this new adventure it is almost mandatory to go through the previous DLC, The Teal Mask, in which we arrive at a region with a huge mountain and new villains to face that the protagonist meets at some point in the base game. Furthermore, these extras cannot be paid separately, so you should take advantage of this region of Noroteo to move on to the next chapter, since everything was left on a cliff hanger.

Remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available in nintendo switch. A physical version will arrive later with the DLC included.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Although the base game is not that good, I am interested in giving it a chance, given that The Teal Mask is not as boring as you think, it entertained me at least when I reviewed it a few months ago. So, we will be on the lookout to talk about its content later.