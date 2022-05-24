Ahen the overjoyed professionals of 1. FC Kaiserslautern danced wildly across the pitch after their long-awaited return to the 2nd Bundesliga and sang “Never again in the third division” with their fans, their deeply disappointed rivals from Dynamo Dresden were already in with hanging heads disappeared from the stadium catacombs. Due to the 0: 2 (0: 0) in the relegation second leg on Tuesday evening in front of 30,530 spectators, the Saxons have to be relegated to the 3rd division like in 2006, 2014 and 2020 and also expect a legal aftermath after a pyrotechnic display from their fans shortly before the end .

For the Palatinate, on the other hand, a four-year period of suffering ended in third division sadness. Defender Kevin Kraus announced in the exuberance of emotions: “We’ll celebrate until we lose our mother tongue.”

Daniel Hanslik in the 59th minute and Philipp Hercher (90+2) scored the acclaimed goals for victory, which was decisive after the goalless first leg. “It’s a great feeling. The whole region craved it. We put everything into the game and I’m very proud that we were able to give people this gift,” said FCK coach Dirk Schuster. The 54-year-old had only been committed to Marco Antwerp shortly before the relegation. “We completed what he helped prepare,” emphasized Schuster.

“We’ve done it”

After FCK’s second goal in injury time, the game was on the brink for a moment because flares and firecrackers were thrown onto the pitch from the Dresden fan block. In addition, Dynamo club flags burned in the stands. However, referee Daniel Siebert kept calm and brought the game to an end properly after an interruption lasting several minutes. “The disappointment is of course huge. I’m extremely sad,” said Dynamo coach Guerino Capretti. “It is difficult to go into analysis with these negative emotions. That has to be processed first.”







Even before kick-off, the atmosphere in the sold-out arena was hot. Dresden’s supporters pushed their team with a huge screen on which the slogan was emblazoned under the picture of a pit bull: “Show your teeth – keep your class”. Meanwhile, several firecrackers flew from the guest block, which was occupied by 3,000 FCK fans, which is why the game was kicked off two minutes later.

When the smoke cleared, things got really busy on the lawn. Both teams acted energetically and looked for salvation on the offensive – initially with advantages for the hosts, who had the first chance in the game through Christoph Daferner. The attacker’s shot just missed the FCK goal. At the other end, Dynamo defender Chris Löwe, who played for the Red Devils from 2013 to 2016, saved from a Terrence Boyd header just before the line.







attrition

In the middle of the first half, there was a moment of shock for the Saxons: Yannick Stark, who was already suffering from midfield clearance, twisted his ankle and had to leave the field. Dynamo was suddenly without a trained six because the injured Paul Will and Michael Akoto were missing anyway. The offensively oriented Oliver Batista Meier came in for Stark.

As a result, there was a lot of idleness in the attrition fought by both teams with great passion, before Dresden sniffed the lead again shortly before the break. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer finished in the penalty area but only hit the side netting. So it went goalless in the cabins.

After the change it continued with the same intensity. Kaiserslautern initially acted a little more powerfully and rewarded themselves for their courage. Just 60 seconds after a big chance for Boyd, whose header was brilliantly parried by Dynamo goalkeeper Kevin Broll, Hanslik hit a low shot into the near corner.

Dresden shook themselves briefly after falling behind and vehemently pushed for an equalizer. But neither Daferner nor Batista were able to overcome FCK goalkeeper Matheo Raab. In the closing stages Boyd and Hanslik could have raised for the Red Devils. Substitute Panagiotis Vlachodimos missed a huge chance to equalize for Dynamo shortly before the end when he failed to score against Raab. That’s how FCK celebrated at the end.