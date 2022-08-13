Fourth league game, fourth defeat: Arminia Bielefeld suffered another setback against Hamburger SV. Eintracht Braunschweig remains without points and goals at the bottom of the table, the KSC wins.

To despair: there were no points for Arminia against Hamburg either. Image: dpa

Dhe Hamburger SV has exacerbated the crisis of first division relegated Arminia Bielefeld in the second Bundesliga. HSV won 2-0 (1-0) on the Alm and, with nine points, moved up to third place in the table behind leaders SC Paderborn with the same number of points and second-placed 1. FC Heidenheim.

The East Westphalia, on the other hand, conceded the fourth bankruptcy in the fourth championship game and occupy the penultimate place in the table. The new coach Uli Forte has not yet found a recipe for scoring points with his team. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (28th) and substitute Laszlo Benes (74th) scored the deserved HSV victory.

Kiel defeated the tail light Braunschweig

Holstein Kiel won Saturday’s home game against Eintracht Braunschweig, bottom of the table, 3-0 (1-0). The Braunschweigers remain at the bottom of the table without points or goals even after the fourth matchday.

The Kiel goals were scored by Steven Skrzybski (12’/73′) and Benedikt Pichler (83′). The Storks are fourth in the table with eight points and are still undefeated.

Karlsruher SC secured their first win of the season by beating SV Sandhausen 3-2 (1-1) and has four points after four games. Previously, the KSC had only managed a sense of achievement in the DFB Cup at Oberligaklub Neustrelitz. Sandhausen has six points after two wins and two defeats in the league.

David Kinsombi (10′) and Ahmed Kutucu (61′) gave SVS the lead twice, Malik Batmaz (32′) and Simone Rapp (84′) each scored to equalize before substitute Lucas Cueto (87′) gave the spectators the lead celebrated in the wildlife park shortly before the end.