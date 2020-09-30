F.Football professional Guido Burgstaller is leaving the crisis club FC Schalke 04 according to media reports and is about to move to the second division club FC St. Pauli. The transfer should be done perfectly on Wednesday. According to “Kicker” and “Bild” newspaper, the 31-year-old Austrian is already in Hamburg and has passed the medical check. Burgstaller came to 1. FC Nürnberg in 2015 and moved from the club to Gelsenkirchen in winter 2017. In the past season, the ÖFB national player made 21 appearances, but for the first time remained without hits in the Bundesliga. FC St. Pauli had to record various departures in the storm and had to urgently take action at this point despite the 4-2 win on Sunday against Heidenheim. The deal is also worthwhile for Burgstaller, because Schalke is said to have put together a financial package for him to terminate the contract in order to get the player off his payroll.

Maximilian Rohr (left) is committed as a perspective player Source: picture alliance / Heiko Becker /

HSV also found what they were looking for: the current leader in the second division has signed defender Maximilian Rohr. The 25-year-old comes from the northeast regional division FC Carl-Zeiss Jena and signed a contract on Tuesday until June 30, 2022. As the HSV announced, Rohr will initially be used for the Hanseatic regional league team. Another transfer could be on the way: after 1. FC Union Berlin, according to a media report, HSV is now also trying to sign striker Philipp Hofmann from Karlsruher SC. The second division leader is said to have already submitted two offers for the attacker to his Baden league rival, as reported by the “Badische Neuesten Nachrichten”. “But I assume that there will be no agreement with HSV either,” the newspaper quotes Karlsruhe’s sports director Oliver Kreuzer, who himself was once active at HSV. He thinks “that Philipp Hofmann will stay with us for the season”.

also read

There is also news from an ex-Rothosen kicker: midfielder Jairo Samperio has found a new club after leaving Hamburg. The 27-year-old Spaniard signed a contract with FC Malaga until June 30, 2022. This was announced by the club from the second Spanish division. Jairo Samperio came to HSV from UD Las Palmas in 2018. Because of a knee injury, he only made 16 league appearances with the Hamburgers. From 2014 to the beginning of 2018 he played in the Bundesliga for Mainz 05.

Meanwhile, a current professional has promised improvement in his own behavior. Toni Leistner has learned his lessons from the storm in the stands after the defeat of the Hamburg second division soccer team at Dynamo Dresden (1: 4) and the subsequent suspension. “I learned from the case and I know: I have a role model function and cannot step into the block every time I am insulted and grab the viewer and confront me. That will never happen again, ”promised the 30-year-old in an interview with“ Sport Bild ”. However, the Dresden-born, who was banned for two league and cup games each after his action, also emphasized: “A ticket for a spectator is not the free ticket to insult people in the worst possible way.” The sentences that Dresden fan were expressed, the HSV professional did not repeat: “When I think of the sentences I heard from him, my carotid artery throbbing again.”