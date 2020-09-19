A.Promotion aspirant Hannover 96 started the new season of the second Bundesliga with a win. Lower Saxony, who missed the immediate return to the upper house after relegation last year due to a catastrophic first half of the season, defeated Karlsruher SC 2-0 (1-0) at the start.

Meanwhile, promoted Würzburger Kickers reported back after three years in the third division with a 0: 3 (0: 0) defeat against Erzgebirge Aue – without spectators because the corona numbers were too high. 754 fans saw SV Sandhausen’s 3-2 (2-1) against Darmstadt 98.

Only 500 visitors experienced Dominik Kaiser’s (25th) tour gate in Hanover – more were not yet allowed because the Corona regulation in Lower Saxony is not to be adapted to the nationwide 20 percent rule until next week. KSC celebrated the alleged equalization by Marco Djuricin (28th). According to the video images, referee Tobias Stieler took the goal back because the goal scorer fouled Marvin Ducksch. Substitute Linton Maina (85th) made the decision. “The zero was today, we can take some positives out,” Kaiser said on Sky.

There had been excitement before the game about Philipp Hofmann from Karlsruhe, who was willing to change, who was not used. “He told us that he was unable to play. There is an offer from Union Berlin ”, explained KSC sports director Oliver Kreuzer at Sky. If the professional feels mentally ready again, “then he will play again,” said Kreuzer. At the moment the offer from Köpenicker is not lucrative enough. “He now has the opportunity to clear his head again. Then we start preparing for the next game, ”said KSC coach Christian Eichner after the game.

After a decent first half, Würzburg paid a hard time after the break: A double hit by John-Patrick Strauss (60th) and Pascal Testroet (63rd) decided the game, Tom Baumgart (90th + 2) shot Aue to the top of the table for the time being.

Sandhausen fell behind with a goal from Mathias Honsak (19th). But Daniel Keita-Ruel (29th and 38th, hand penalty after video evidence) turned the game before the break. With the 3-1 win, the former Fürth also made the decision (74th). With Tim Skarke, Darmstadt only managed the connection goal (90 + 3).