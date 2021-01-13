After more than eight years, the previous goalkeeper of the Kiezkicker leaves the club. But Robin Himmelmann is not the only one whose departure FC St. Pauli announced on Wednesday.

D.he FC St. Pauli and his previous goalkeeper Robin Himmelmann are going separate ways with immediate effect. As the Hamburg second division soccer team announced on Wednesday, both sides have mutually agreed to terminate the contract. “We didn’t make the decision easy for ourselves, but we think it’s necessary in the current situation, and it was made for purely sporting reasons,” said sports director Andreas Bornemann. Himmelmann’s contract would have expired at the end of the current season this summer.

The goalkeeper moved from FC Schalke 04 II to Millerntor in July 2012. From the middle of the 2014/15 season on, he was a regular goalkeeper for the Brown-Whites between the posts. Himmelmann played a total of 184 competitive games for the professionals at FC St. Pauli.

After the 1: 2 defeat in Braunschweig at the beginning of December, coach Timo Schultz initially replaced him with Svend Brodersen, who could not justify the appointment. That’s why the Kiezklub signed the Austrian Dejan Stojanovic, who made his debut as the new number one against Holstein Kiel (1: 1).

Himmelmann, on the other hand, was no longer allowed to train with the team. Despite the unpleasant end of his time in Hamburg, the goalkeeper thanked all fans and all companions for the trust they had shown over the past eight and a half years. “I had definitely not imagined the end to be different and not at this point in time. Unfortunately, recent developments have left me no other choice,” emphasized the 31-year-old. “This club will always be a part of me.”

Boris Tashchy also leaves the Kiezclub prematurely. The 27-year-old striker was brought in from MSV Duisburg in the summer of 2019, but could not prevail. Therefore, at the request of the Ukrainian, his contract, which was valid until 2022, was canceled, announced FC St. Pauli.