On paper it seemed that Paris Saint Germain was the great favorite to take the three points against Stade Rennes, however, the team of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé could not against Les Rouges et Noirs and jeopardized their leadership in the French first division.
The team led by Christophe Galtier maintained possession of the ball for most of the match, however, Rennes generated more clear goal options against the giant PSG. At minute 65, the Malian Hamari Traoré took advantage of a defensive error by the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and defined perfectly to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma and put the final 1-0.
In this way, PSG was in first position in the general table of Ligue 1 with 47 points, only three units behind Lens. Stade Rennes reached 37 points with their victory this afternoon.
Lionel Messi and Neymar started the duel as starters and the last member of the trident was the youthful Hugo Ekitiké, 20 years old. At minute 55 of the second half, the Paris jewel was replaced by Mbappé.
Already down on the scoreboard, Galtier brought on Carlos Soler and Fabián Ruiz to try to respond, however, their efforts were in vain.
Paris Saint Germain continues without fuel after the World Cup break and added their second defeat of the season.
The situation of Messi’s team is worrisome, since in the duel against Rennes he only took one shot towards the goal.
Their next match will be on Monday, January 23, against the modest Pays de Cassel in French Cup activity.
