In Canada, recorded the second case of death after vaccination against coronavirus infection with the drug AstraZeneca. On Wednesday, May 5, reports CTV News…

A 50-year-old woman from the province of Alberta has died. The cause of death was thromboembolism.

The first death from thrombosis after vaccination with this drug in Canada was recorded at the end of April. Then a resident of the province of Quebec died.

On May 3, the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for people over 30 years of age. At the same time, on April 30, the Ministry of Health of Canada announced that the use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, was temporarily discontinued in the country. The decision was made against the backdrop of the closure of the drug production.

On March 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommended careful monitoring of potential side effects from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, including allergic reactions and bleeding problems.

Vaccination of the population against coronavirus in Canada began on December 14, 2020. Currently, drugs from Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are available in the country.

On April 23, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it has not yet been able to determine the mechanism of thrombosis after vaccination against coronavirus with adenoviral drugs, which include vaccines AstraZeneca and Jonhson & Jonhson.