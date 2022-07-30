Spain has been hit hard by the disease with 4,298 confirmed cases. Of the 3750 infected persons about whom information is available, 120 were hospitalized. Most of the infected people in Spain are male, the average age is 37 years.

Earlier today, Brazil also reported a death from the monkeypox virus. It would be the sixth dead in the recent monkeypox outbreak and the first outside Africa. The Brazilian Ministry of Health reports that it is a 41-year-old man who had cancer and a weakened immune system.