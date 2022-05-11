Home page World

Tanya Koch

The death during a police operation occurred in the Waldhof district of Mannheim. (Archive photo) © Rene Priebe/dpa

After a man was recently allegedly killed by police violence in Mannheim, another death occurred during an operation.

Mannheim/Stuttgart – A 31-year-old man died during a police operation on Tuesday (May 10) in Mannheim-Waldhof. According to Heidelberg forensic medicine, the cause of death is cardiovascular failure and high blood loss. A stab wound in the area of ​​​​the collarbone led to massive bleeding, which the deceased had inflicted on himself. This emerges from a report by the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Baden-Württemberg.

The police responded to an escalated family dispute and fired a targeted shot in the man’s leg, which was not the cause of his death. According to a report from the State Criminal Police Office the day before, a neighbor had made an emergency call because the 31-year-old quarreled with his 55-year-old mother and threatened to kill himself.

Mannheim: Video should show police violence with fatalities

An investigating judge at the Mannheim District Court had ordered an autopsy, the preliminary results of which were available after a short time. Additional investigations were commissioned to safeguard them. However, it will probably take several weeks before further results are available. The public prosecutor’s office in Mannheim and the State Criminal Police Office in Baden-Württemberg are continuing the investigation.

Just a few days ago, a 47-year-old died during a police check in Mannheim. Clips circulated on social networks to show one of the officers involved hitting the head of a man lying on the ground. Hundreds demonstrated as a result against police violence. (tk)