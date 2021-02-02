The Caribbean nation experienced a second day of paralysis of activities promoted by the main transport unions, with the support of civil society organizations, in which they denounced the climate of insecurity, violence and the increase in kidnappings. The initiative arises amid the demands of the opposition for President Jovenel Moïse to leave office on February 7 and not in 2022 as the president claims, a subject of fiery constitutional debate.

In Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, few shops opened on February 2, where a large part of activities were suspended for the second day of a general strike that transport unions and several dozen civil society organizations called to pressure the Government to that offers a climate of peace in the midst of increased insecurity, especially in cases of kidnapping.

According to ‘Prensa Latina’, which cites human rights organizations, in 2020 at least 1,000 people were kidnapped in the country. Before the panorama, the U.S. embassy in Haiti issued a statement in December 2020 urging its citizens not to move from their homes if not necessary.

In a message to the nation issued on February 1, President Jovenel Moïse announced that he will fight kidnappings with “toughness” and added that he will provide the Haitian intelligence system with “all the technology to end” the scourge.

“This kidnapping, Haitian people, is a kidnapping that has a godfather and godmother. I guarantee that I will find them; when it is done, I hope that no one will say that it is a political persecution or an abuse of power,” Moïse said in his speech to the nation.







The opposition demands that Moïse leave power on February 7; the president refuses

But advertisements are not enough in a country where poverty, inequality and violence are the rule. Faced with exhaustion and in parallel, Moïse faces pressure from the main opposition organizations that are working to promote his departure from power on February 7.

The opposition supports its initiative in an article of the Constitution that establishes an advance of the start of the presidential term if there are problems with the counting of votes in the elections, a particular that could be applicable after what happened in the 2015 elections, which were annulled for allegations of fraud and repeated in 2016.

The president, whose term began in 2017, has indicated that he was elected for a period of five years and not four, as the opposition alleges. “The presidential term is five years in Haiti, which means that the mandate of Jovenel Moïse will end on February 7, 2022,” said the president on January 26, 2021.

As legal and constitutional arguments remain on the table, protests against the government intensify.

In Les Cayes, a commune located in the south of the country, hundreds of people took to the streets to demand the end of the presidential term.

Since 2018, the political crisis in Haiti has been increasing. This began with protests by hundreds of citizens who took to the streets to demonstrate against the energy crisis, but later other problems such as corruption and the economic crisis were added.

Informal trade has been affected by the stoppage of activities and transportation. © Jean Marc Herve Abelard / EFE

To counteract the protests, which at times have turned violent, Moïse has proposed to reform the Constitution and carry out the parliamentary elections that were suspended in 2019 and which aggravated the crisis.

Moïse currently has the support of the Organization of American States (OAS), the United States and other countries, but the European Union has conditioned aid to the country while activating mechanisms that guarantee political stability

With EFE and AP