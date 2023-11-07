The Infant students of the CEIP Sagrado Corazón de Librilla continued this Tuesday the second day of an indefinite strike due to the fall of the roof that has generated unrest among parents. The Primary children, however, entered a quarter of an hour later to express their anger at the lack of security in the facilities after last Thursday’s storm knocked down the roof of a pavilion.

“The indefinite strike is expected to last all week,” said Esperanza Sánchez, a mother of two girls, ages 7 and 4, who study at the center. He also said that the Librilla City Council has set up a pavilion where monitors hired through an external company can take care of the students so that parents can go to work, at the same time that he urged the Ministry of Education to communicate to the community educational department of the school when the pertinent repairs to the collapsed roof will be carried out.

“They want the children to be in an area where the cover is broken and there is still a piece that can fall without much wind or rain, just because of a small movement of earth,” explained Sánchez, who emphasizes that Librilla also suffers from mild earthquakes. He also denounced that the playground does not comply with the space per child regulations and that, therefore, the students are overcrowded during recess time.

This mother exclaimed that it is inconceivable that, after 30 years of demanding a new school, “now that we had it, it has been stopped since January of last year,” which is why she demanded that work be resumed as soon as possible.

At the Primary entrance door, the rows of children were marked on the floor to prevent families from crowding and thus give the children enough space, said the Ampa of the educational center.

“Scary movie”



In a statement, CC OO Enseñanza pointed out that “what has happened in the only public school in Librilla is the result of the Regional government’s neglect of the network of public education centers” and that “the two buildings belonging to the CEIP Sagrado Corazón of Librilla are in poor condition and are insufficient for the existing volume of students.

In fact, the union confirmed that “the minors are receiving classes in the hallways” and specified that, “while the public center is being let down, the nearby concerted center in Alhama de Murcia is only increasing the number of students from education. public of Librilla.

«The CARM has been budgeting for 16 years for the construction of a single center that responds to the needs of the educational community in the municipality but it has not materialized. In the opinion of the union, this neglect has reached a point of unsustainable insecurity that endangers both students and teachers,” he said.

According to Nacho Tornel, general secretary of the CC OO Education Federation in the Region of Murcia, “the description of the school is like something out of a horror movie: cracked walls, water leaks in the ceilings with damp areas, holes in the ceilings, “The bathroom doors are removed because they are broken and thus prevent students from getting their fingers caught, windows that do not close, fallen blinds that are not fixed.”

Tornel demanded, on the one hand, a declaration of responsibility from the Ministry of Education and, on the other, an explanation of the more than three decades of delay in the construction of the new center. “The educational community of public centers does not deserve the institutional mistreatment to which it is being subjected,” he concluded.