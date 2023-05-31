Found the helmet of Denise Galatà, the 19-year-old student who disappeared in the Lao river: the search continues unabated

Second day of searches for the 19-year-old missing in Calabria. Denise Galata she ended up in the Lao river while she was rafting with her companions.

It happened in front of the eyes of his group and teachers, in Piano Lago, in the province of Cosenza. Denise Galata was on a dinghythe river was in flood and has hit a rock. Four of them ended up in the Lao River.

The three companions were recovered and saved, but of the 19-year-old there were no more tracks.

THE Fire fighters, after the alarm of one of the guides, they reached the place in a short time and immediately got to work looking for the girl. Two days have passed and, unfortunately, no positive news has arrived.

Volunteers, the alpine nucleus and the 118 health workers are also helping the firefighters.

Denise Galatà’s bob found

During the second day of searches, the bob of Denise, along a river bank, approx one hundred meters from the point of impact with the rock.

The search continued throughout the night, the parents of the 19-year-old immediately reached Piano Lago. The family lives in Rizziconi, Denise and her companions attend the Giuseppe Rechini high school.

The principal explained that it is not the first time that the school has organized such an activity. There is a lot of concern for the students and they just hope that the phone will ring soon and that someone will give positive news about finding Denise.

Even the municipality has shown support and closeness to the parents of the 19-year-old.

Close to the family of Denise Galatà, who is experiencing moments of excruciating expectation. Let us all pray and hope together.

The police have opened an investigation file to reconstruct the last moments before the disappearance of the girl and establish any responsibilities. All schoolmates and teachers have already been heard, witnesses of the sad scene.