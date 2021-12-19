The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) performs, this Sunday (19), the second day of tests of the second stage of the National Examination for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalida) 2021.

Revalida, applied by Inep since 2011, seeks to subsidize the revalidation, in Brazil, of the graduation diploma in medicine issued abroad. According to the institute, the exam aims to verify skills in primary care, outpatient care, hospital care, emergency care, emergency care and community care.

The application of the clinical skills test started yesterday and continues today in the following 22 Brazilian cities: Aracaju (SE), Belém (PA), Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF), Campina Grande (PB), Campo Grande (MS) , Curitiba (PR), Fortaleza (CE), Florianópolis (SC), Goiânia (GO), João Pessoa (PB), Maceió (AL), Manaus (AM), Niterói (RJ), Pelotas (RS), Porto Alegre ( RS), Salvador (BA), São Luís (MA), São Paulo (SP), Santa Maria (RS), Teresina (PI) and Uberlândia (MG). The institute provided 7,280 places for the exam.

The clinical skills test is structured into a set of ten stations, held over two days. At each station, the participant must perform specific tasks in the five major areas of professional practice: clinical medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics and family and community medicine – collective health.

The assessment involves problem-situations and case presentation, having as reference the contents, skills and competences of the five main axes of training and professional practice, as well as the objects described in the Revalida Reference Matrix, published by Portaria Inep no. 540, of September 17, 2020.

After passing the exam, the act of documenting the revalidation of the diploma is the responsibility of public universities that adhere to the unified assessment instrument represented by Revalida.

*With information from Inep

