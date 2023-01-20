The strike in regional transport and at coach companies will enter its second day on Friday. The FNV continues the national strike due to failed collective bargaining. About 13,000 employees are covered by the Collective Labor Agreement for Public Transport. Employees of the drugstore chain Etos will also strike again on Friday.

On Thursday, the strike of Arriva employees in regional transport was particularly noticeable in Brabant and Limburg. According to transporter Keolis, the effect differed greatly per region. In Almere and Utrecht, for example, considerably more journeys were made than in Twente.

In Dordrecht, Twente and Limburg, employees who fall under the multimodal collective labor agreement also went on strike on Thursday. It concerns about 1300 employees for transport companies that offer both bus and train transport. They also went on strike nationwide on Friday.

Coach drivers also join the strike in regional transport. About 3000 drivers are employed there. They met in Utrecht on Thursday. On Friday they will take part in an action in Rotterdam. See also Gladbach wins 1-0: Hertha BSC continues without a win in the Bundesliga

Etos employees are also going on strike again

Drugstore employees, mainly from Etos, will also strike again on Friday. According to the trade union FNV, hundreds of employees are probably going to lay off their jobs across the country. The impact of this eighth day of strikes in the sector is not yet clear. In previous actions, some of the Etos branches were forced to close.

The collective labor agreement covers a total of about 10,000 employees, not only at Etos, but also at chains such as Kruidvat and Trekpleister. But especially at Etos, according to FNV director Cindy Onvlee, the willingness to take action is great.

“Stakes lights; especially in places where people earn too little and get into trouble due to rising prices,” says the union woman. The employees are fighting for at least a 10 percent wage increase.

A spokeswoman for Etos says she regrets the situation. “A good sector collective labor agreement is important for our colleagues and the employers would like to come to a collective labor agreement,” she says. Etos thinks that at least half of the shops will remain open, because these are businesses that are run by independent entrepreneurs. They fall under a different collective agreement. See also Lula chooses to fight "all inequalities" as a priority and attacks Bolsonaro's "genocidal" heritage - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO