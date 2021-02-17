Madrid, Barcelona and other cities have concentrated a second day of protests in favor of freedom of expression and demanding the release of rapper Pablo Hasél, sentenced to prison for his criticism of the Crown and state institutions. So far, the clashes have left 43 detainees.

The protests demanding the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasél continue to spread throughout Spanish territory. Hundreds of people gathered in Madrid, the Spanish capital, in the central Plaza del Sol and its surrounding streets this February 17. The demonstration, which had not been authorized, began peacefully, although clashes soon broke out.

Police officers charged the protesters with batons after some of those present threw glass bottles and stones. Some of those present responded by setting fire to containers and barricading the narrow streets in the center of the Spanish capital.

The officers also fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun bombs in Madrid.

The same happened in Barcelona, ​​the Catalan capital, where according to local media such as ‘El País’, more than 4,500 people gathered in the streets of the city to reject the arrest of the singer.

In Barcelona, ​​one of the rubber bullets wounded a reporter for the Reuters news agency. This Wednesday it was also learned that a woman, who had been present at the protests the night before, lost an eye after being hit by one of these projectiles launched by the police.

Police officers confront protesters sympathetic to Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél in a protest against his arrest. Madrid, Spain, on February 17, 2021. © Susana Vera / Reuters

Local authorities had tightened security during the day in light of further incidents after protesters set up barricades and burned containers the night before. The Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, also reported demonstrations in the cities of Lleida and Girona and Tarragona.

On the day, according to ‘El País’, 14 people were arrested in Madrid and another 29 in Catalonia, of which 12 in Lleida, ten in Barcelona, ​​five in Girona and two in Tarragona.

The first day of protests for Hasél resulted in a score of detainees

The demonstrations broke out on Tuesday, February 16 after Hasél’s arrest at the University of Lleida, in the city of the same name located about 150 kilometers west of Barcelona, ​​where the singer, known for his leftist ideals, had entrenched himself to avoid serving a jail sentence.

On Tuesday, authorities reported protests in Catalan cities such as Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Reus, Girona and Vic, where some 50 protesters destroyed the local police station. The balance of detainees on the day was settled in the autonomous community with 18 arrested and 55 injured among protesters and police.







In 2018, Hasél, who refers in his songs to King Emeritus Juan Carlos I as a “mafia boss” or a “drunk tyrant” and accuses the police of killing protesters and migrants, was sentenced to a nine-month prison term. , accused of “glorifying terrorism” and insulting the monarchy. He was arrested on Tuesday for failing to appear before the authorities.

Hasél’s prison sentence comes after having been convicted on other occasions, although this is the first time that the artist will go to jail. In 2017, the Lleida court fined him for having directed the then mayor of the city, the socialist Ángel Ros – who has repeatedly been accused of an excessive use of public force – threatening verses.

In addition to the demonstrations in favor of his freedom, a large number of artists have also come out in defense of the rapper who denounce that his sentence violates freedom of expression. Even the organization Amnesty International assured that the arrest was bad news for freedom of expression in the European country.

Days before his arrest, the Spanish Government said that it plans to reduce the prison sentences of those crimes related to freedom of expression, which include insults to the Crown and religion, but also those that contain hate speech or even defend terrorism. .

With Reuters, EFE and local media