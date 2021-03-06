For the second consecutive day and despite the violent repression of the Gildo Insfrán police, a crowd of people again mobilized this Saturday in the capital of Formosa to reject the tightening of the quarantine for the coronavirus.

“No more phase 1”Said one of the posters with which dozens of Formosans marched again towards the Provincial Government House, where the security forces once again erected a perimeter fence.

During the protest, neighbors and merchants reiterated that they will not comply with the isolation measures ordered from the provincial government. That reaction was reflected this Friday night, when many gastronomic places they opened their doors despite the prohibitions.

The Police keep the provincial capital armored. Photo The Commercial.

Shortly after the mobilization began, the first pronouncement of President Alberto Fernández was known about the serious episodes that occurred the day before in that province.

“We were very concerned about the institutional violence we saw”said the Head of State in statements to the Mendoza press, where he is on an official visit.

News in development

LM