For the second consecutive day, the tourist bus drivers maintain the protest with a cut in the Constitución area, which generates traffic complications in the rush hour of this Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of Monday they set up their long-distance bus units on Avenida San Juan, between Lima and Bernardo de Irigoyen, and on 9 de Julio and San Juan in the southern direction. What’s more income is closed to Highway 9 de Julio sur and Highway 25 de Mayo from 9 de Julio.

Traffic in the area is reduced by the partial cut, which keeps San Juan and 9 de Julio avenues reduced to just two lanes, generating traffic problems.

So far, the national government authorities have not maintained any contact with those who are leading the protest to seek to unblock the conflict.

Ariel Porciel, one of the self-summoned drivers explained during a report in El Uncover, that the main claim is for the two-year extension of the maturity extension of vehicles for tourist transport.

The cut of 9 de Julio height San Juan continues. The climbs to Au 25 de Mayo and Au 9 de Julio Sur are closed. #transit – BA Transit (@batransito) June 15, 2021

In addition, a state aid due to the paralysis of activity due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and that shopping tours are legalized for the provinces that come to the City of Buenos Aires.

As detailed the impact on the activity affects 1,250,000 families among drivers, mechanics, assistants, tourism agency workers, among others.

When asked until when they will maintain the protest, he replied: “Until they give us an answer”. In May, the cut was maintained for three consecutive days until they were received by government authorities.

The Ministers of Tourism and Sports, and of Transport, Matías Lammens and Alexis Guerrera, met last month to listen to the complaints of the drivers and created a dialogue table.

However, after a month of exchange between the Transportation authorities and the drivers, there was no formal response to solve one of the sectors most affected by the restrictions and the decision was to return to the streets to make the conflict visible.

The measure of force of one of the sectors hardest hit economically by the pandemic will generate circulation problems in traffic, in a new day of protests in the City.