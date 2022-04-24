Genoa – Second day of Euroflora, bad weather does not stop visitors: hundreds of people arrived at the exhibition this morning, presenting themselves at the entrance of via Ros. One of the most popular locations for photographs is the France exhibition which is already looking to the Paris 2024 Olympics
At 11 the Rose of Genoa was unveiled. The godmother is Ilaria Doria president of the Garden Club Genova.
