London (AFP) – This social action in front of the British Parliament, in London, takes place within the framework of a four-day protest to “highlight the environmental failures” of the Government. It is an action by the renowned activist group Extinction Rebellion, which hopes to gather as many people as possible on the last day.

The initiative, by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR), began on Friday, when the organization promised a new strategy that was less disruptive and more inclusive than the massive lockdowns that had become its trademark.

According to XR, thousands of people demonstrated outside various government departments on Friday “to highlight the environmental and social failures of all of them.”

⚠️LIVE AT #TheBigOne: #EarthDay2023⚠️ Westminster streets are filled with thousands of people using their collective power to demand an end to the fossil fuel era and that the UK Government create emergency citizens’ assemblies. https://t.co/slL1h1gWOr —XRUK Live (@XRUK_Live) April 22, 2023



The protest this Saturday focused on nature and biodiversity, and began in Westminster Abbey, with the attendees -many of them children- dressed up or with animal masks.

“This is an emergency. Everyone needs to join forces so future generations can enjoy our beautiful planet,” said Jenny O’Hara Jakeway, 47, who made the six-hour journey with her two children from Wales. due to the protest.

“I should protest more but my life is work and family. Being passive is no longer an option, given how urgent the situation is,” he told AFP.

Among the signs that many carried, some read slogans such as “We defend the climate but the police arrest us.”

The march ended in Parliament Square, where the protesters fell to the ground pretending to be dead: a “symbolic spectacle” in which the participants “lie in silence, in memory and crying for the heartbreaking decline of 70% of the populations of wild animals since the first Earth Day in 1970,” according to the organization.

“With the government fanning the flames of the climate and biodiversity crises, it is clear that only a collective effort can put them out,” said Greenpeace UK executive director Areeba Hamid.

Protesters during a march organized in London by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion wear masks bearing the face of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on April 21, 2023. ©Susannah Ireland/AFP

After carrying out blockades and crash actions in which members of the group climbed on a subway train or a plane, XR announced on January 1 the suspension in the United Kingdom of spectacular operations with which the group became known since its foundation in 2018.

Instead, he said, he would focus on organizing a large demonstration against the government’s climate inaction.

The group hopes to gather between 40,000 and 50,000 people at the event on Sunday, which coincides with the London marathon.