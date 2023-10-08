The second day of conflict between Israel and the Islamic extremist group Hamas began with a new series of bombings in Gaza, mainly at dawn. According to authorities, the most recent report shows that around 920 people died – 600 in Israel, 313 in Palestine and 7 in the West Bank. In addition, there are 2,000 injured on Israeli territory and another 2,000 among Palestinians.

Another 400 Hamas guerrillas were killed by the Israeli Army, according to the spokesman for the country’s military forces, Daniel Hagari. “Hundreds of terrorists were killed while trying to return to Gaza and dozens more are in our custody,” said Hagari this Sunday morning (8).

In parallel, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah (part of the “Axis of Resistance” against Israel, also made up of Iran, Syria and Hamas) attacked three Israeli military posts in a region of the Gaza Strip known as Shebaa Farms. . This is an area occupied in 1967 and claimed by Lebanon.

The paramilitary organization stated that the action was an “act of solidarity with the Palestinian people” and made its weapons available to Hamas. “The Islamic resistance command in Lebanon is in direct contact with the Palestinian resistance command at home and abroad, and continually assesses the development and conduct of operations,” the group said in a statement. In response, Israel fired artillery barrages against southern Lebanese territory.

Lebanon and Israel are considered enemy states, but they entered into a truce in 2006 – since then, there have been records of several small-scale Lebanese missile attacks, which were responded to by the Israelis.

Hamas claims that its guerrillas are still involved in “ferocious fights” for land inside Israel. The authorities of the Jewish State, however, guarantee that the country’s Army destroyed “the majority” of the enemy forces that penetrated its territory.

Also on Sunday morning, the Israeli Security Cabinet issued a note formalizing the “state of war” declared on Saturday (7) by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allowing the government to mobilize more reservists to intensify its actions in the conflict.