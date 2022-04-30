Andrea Tacconi, yesterday evening, revealed the results of the second CT scan carried out on his father Stefano: the fans are hoping

Millions of fans from all over Italy have been in great apprehension for days Stefano Tacconi. The former Juventus and national goalkeeper last week accused a cerebral hemorrhage which made it necessary to be admitted to intensive care. Yesterday evening he carried out another CT scan and he, his son Andrea, explained the conditions of the former champion.

They continue slowly a improve the conditions of Tacconi.

The former goalkeeper of Juventus and the Italian national team, last Saturday was in Asti to participate, as guest of honor, in a sticker event. Shortly before reaching the place of the event, however, an illness literally made him collapse to the ground.

Urgent his transport to the hospital of Asti and the subsequent transfer to that of Alexandria. Here they treated him for the accused cerebral hemorrhage and to avert another one.

Andrea Blackbeard, head of the neurosurgery department, through an official press release had defined Tacconi’s conditions as serious but stationary. Pointing out how stationarity, in this case, was a positive factor.

After that, to constantly update the numerous fans who were and still are in apprehension, Andrea Tacconi thought about it, son of the former goalkeeper.

To the microphones of the RAI journalists he had said, on Monday, that his father he moved his eyes and limbs a little. The first TAC carried out did not reveal any particular problems. Which bodes well.

The second Tac by Stefano Tacconi

Then a couple of days ago, Andrea, also on his social channels had written that, after the Juventus match against Sassuolo, he had told his father that the bianconeri had won. To that sentence, Stefano Tacconi had reacted with a half smile and raising his hand in victory sign.

Late yesterday evening a new post on Andrea Tacconi’s profile.

Tonight’s second CT scan also went well, no negative feedback. Go on like this.

These are the words of the young son of art.

Now everyone hopes these improvements continue and that the beloved Stefano will soon return to his family and to his everyday life. Updates on sample conditions will follow.