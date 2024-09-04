Home World

The four criminals fled from this clinic in Straubing. A second fugitive was caught in Austria. © Armin Weigel/dpa

In mid-August, four perpetrators escaped from a closed facility in Lower Bavaria. One was caught shortly afterwards in Austria. Now the police have caught a second man.

Hartberg (dpa) – After four criminals escaped from a closed facility in Bavaria, a second fugitive has been arrested in Austria. In August, one of the four men was already caught in the Austrian state of Styria. In the evening, the escape of a second offender also ended in Styria, as the Styrian police announced.

The man was arrested in a forest near Graz. A witness had previously reported on Wednesday that he had seen another wanted man in a black vehicle. A manhunt was launched for the man, who was classified as violent. The arrested man is in custody. He is now being questioned about crimes he is suspected of having committed while on the run, the police said. Additional details were not disclosed for investigative reasons.

Outbreak in mid-August

Four criminals escaped from the Straubing District Hospital on August 17. They overpowered a hospital employee and threatened him with death in order to force the opening of a gate. According to the police, they are being held in the BKH’s correctional facility for property and drug offenses and are considered dangerous.

Most recently, at the end of August, investigators searched two apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia in search of one of the fugitives. When checking possible contacts in the men’s environment, the police came across the addresses in Witten (Ennepe-Ruhr district). However, the wanted man was not found there. dpa